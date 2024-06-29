Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases 1,405 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,935,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

