Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 200 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.47 and its 200 day moving average is $211.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.