Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 312 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after buying an additional 1,213,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,372,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,087,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $3.33 on Friday, hitting $152.05. 3,406,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.68. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.68 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.