Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Prothena alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRTA

Prothena Trading Up 0.5 %

PRTA stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $73.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,001,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Prothena by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,270,000 after purchasing an additional 452,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prothena by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,986,000 after purchasing an additional 417,338 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,103,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 417,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.