Rune Price Down 6% This Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Rune has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00006518 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $77,950.23 and approximately $35,302.79 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 3.971227 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $71,995.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

