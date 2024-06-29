S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RTX by 282.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 85,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 219,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 57,970 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in RTX by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.39. 13,853,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.47. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

