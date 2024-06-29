S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 20,888 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 358.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $77.57. 6,226,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $80.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

