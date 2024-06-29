Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 0.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,036,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $99.08.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

