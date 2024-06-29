Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $137.77 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,621 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 6.3% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $137,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,291. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.