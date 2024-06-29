Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE IBM traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.95. 4,193,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

