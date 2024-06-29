Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Trading 1.8% Higher

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €5.41 ($5.81) and last traded at €5.38 ($5.78). 319,570 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.28 ($5.68).

Schaeffler Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.96.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives.

