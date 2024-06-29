Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Holdings Raised by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 143,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.57. 669,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,058. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

