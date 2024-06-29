Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,463. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $102.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

