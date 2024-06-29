Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.83. 226,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,589. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

