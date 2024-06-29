Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading Down 1%

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 511 ($6.48) and last traded at GBX 511 ($6.48). Approximately 285,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 251,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.55).
Scottish American Investment Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 510.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 508.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £914.78 million, a PE ratio of 869.49 and a beta of 0.65.
Scottish American Investment Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a GBX 3.45 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 2,372.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Scottish American Investment Company Profile
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
