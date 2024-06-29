Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Reduced by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,338 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.27. 1,550,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,491. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.22. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

