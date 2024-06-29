Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LVS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.31.

NYSE:LVS opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

