Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.11

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 657249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.