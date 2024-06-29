ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $12.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $786.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $726.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $741.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $161.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

