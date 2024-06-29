Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $76.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.42.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.
Read Our Latest Report on SHOP
Institutional Trading of Shopify
Shopify Stock Performance
Shares of Shopify stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.