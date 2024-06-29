Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Increases By 300.3%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a growth of 300.3% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 0.2 %

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 79,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,818. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $10.60.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.2839 dividend. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

