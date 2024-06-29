Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Increases By 300.3%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a growth of 300.3% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 0.2 %
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 79,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,818. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $10.60.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.