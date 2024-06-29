Short Interest in Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Expands By 172.5%

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 172.5% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Agape ATP Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATPC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 124,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,839. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Agape ATP has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 million and a P/E ratio of -10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Get Agape ATP alerts:

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 102.90% and a negative net margin of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.