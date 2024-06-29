Short Interest in ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Drops By 40.8%

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 680,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ASR Nederland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASRRF remained flat at $48.45 on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. ASR Nederland has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $48.45.
About ASR Nederland
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASR Nederland
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.