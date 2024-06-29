Short Interest in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Rises By 155.9%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:ACGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

AC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 5,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903. The company has a market cap of $728.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.88. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

