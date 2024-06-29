Short Interest in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Rises By 155.9%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 5,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903. The company has a market cap of $728.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.88. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
