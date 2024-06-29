Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Declines By 63.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4609 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

