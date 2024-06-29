Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Drops By 37.8%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 379,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 471.6 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTDPF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.