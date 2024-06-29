Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Drops By 37.8%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 379,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 471.6 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BTDPF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.48.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
