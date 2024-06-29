Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Drops By 55.6%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

bleuacacia Stock Performance

BLEU stock remained flat at $10.74 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. bleuacacia has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.40.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About bleuacacia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.