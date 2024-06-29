Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Drops By 55.6%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
bleuacacia Stock Performance
BLEU stock remained flat at $10.74 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. bleuacacia has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.40.
bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About bleuacacia
bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.
Featured Articles
