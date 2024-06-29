Short Interest in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Decreases By 44.4%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Bogota Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSBK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. Bogota Financial has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 million, a PE ratio of -134.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

