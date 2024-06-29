Short Interest in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Declines By 23.4%

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 78,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) by 110.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of BranchOut Food worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 215,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,602. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. BranchOut Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BranchOut Food ( NASDAQ:BOF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 100.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

