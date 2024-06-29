Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Rises By 29.9%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 335,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Capita Stock Performance

CTAGF remained flat at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. Capita has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

