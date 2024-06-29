Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Declines By 20.6%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ceconomy Stock Down 0.0 %

MTTRY stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.67. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 0.42%.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.