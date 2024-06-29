Short Interest in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Declines By 42.4%

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 546,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Coeptis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Read Our Latest Report on COEP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics
Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of COEP stock remained flat at $0.29 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,877. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.93.
Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coeptis Therapeutics
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.