Short Interest in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Declines By 42.4%

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 546,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Coeptis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COEP Free Report ) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.32% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COEP stock remained flat at $0.29 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,877. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.93.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

