Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Drops By 25.0%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. 1,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.