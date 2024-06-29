Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Drops By 25.0%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. 1,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.