Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Declines By 50.0%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

Shares of DWAHY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 56,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. Daiwa House Industry has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $32.67.

Get Daiwa House Industry alerts:

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.