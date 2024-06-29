Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Increases By 50.0%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $516.33. 882,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $325.67 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.69.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.66.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

