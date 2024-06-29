Short Interest in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Expands By 400.0%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

enGene Stock Performance

Shares of ENGNW opened at $1.19 on Friday. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

Get enGene alerts:

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.