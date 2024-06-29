Short Interest in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Expands By 400.0%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
enGene Stock Performance
Shares of ENGNW opened at $1.19 on Friday. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.
enGene Company Profile
