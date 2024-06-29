Short Interest in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Grows By 200.0%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of FPXI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. 8,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,216. The company has a market capitalization of $160.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $48.45.
First Trust International IPO ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2987 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust International IPO ETF
About First Trust International IPO ETF
The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
