Short Interest in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Grows By 200.0%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FPXI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. 8,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,216. The company has a market capitalization of $160.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $48.45.

First Trust International IPO ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2987 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International IPO ETF

About First Trust International IPO ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 80,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

