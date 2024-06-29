Short Interest in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Grows By 200.0%

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXIGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FPXI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. 8,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,216. The company has a market capitalization of $160.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $48.45.

First Trust International IPO ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2987 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International IPO ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 80,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust International IPO ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.