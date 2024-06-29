Short Interest in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Rises By 47.1%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Genenta Science Trading Down 0.3 %

Genenta Science stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Genenta Science has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

