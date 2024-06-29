Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Decreases By 89.5%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

JCTCF remained flat at $4.85 on Friday. 604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

