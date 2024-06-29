Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Drops By 31.1%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Montage Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Montage Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. 2,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

