Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rises By 22,240.4%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,400 shares, a growth of 22,240.4% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Petrofac Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of POFCY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. 328,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,599. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

