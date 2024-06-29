Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rises By 22,240.4%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,400 shares, a growth of 22,240.4% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Petrofac Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of POFCY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. 328,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,599. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.
Petrofac Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petrofac
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.