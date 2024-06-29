Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Declines By 88.0%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PPCCY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. 3,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

PICC Property and Casualty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. PICC Property and Casualty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.94%.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.

