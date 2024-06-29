Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Drops By 29.7%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,915.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,638,717 shares in the company, valued at $20,634,766.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 136,850 shares of company stock worth $1,095,947 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 644.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 79.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 294,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 130,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

MAV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

