Short Interest in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Declines By 24.1%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 468,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE PUK traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.32. 777,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. Prudential has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prudential by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,104,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,129,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Prudential by 398.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after purchasing an additional 274,674 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Prudential by 677.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prudential by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUK. BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

