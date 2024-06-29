Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Drops By 26.6%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of QABSY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

