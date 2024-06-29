Short Interest in SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Drops By 21.9%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SOL Global Investments Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 3,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,834. SOL Global Investments has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

About SOL Global Investments

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

