Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Declines By 20.3%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,879,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 11,135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,933.2 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance
DNPUF stock remained flat at $1.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153. Sumitomo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.
About Sumitomo Pharma
