Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Declines By 20.3%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,879,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 11,135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,933.2 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

DNPUF stock remained flat at $1.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153. Sumitomo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Get Sumitomo Pharma alerts:

About Sumitomo Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.