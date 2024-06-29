Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Grows By 121.4%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Bank of East Asia Stock Performance
Shares of Bank of East Asia stock remained flat at $1.25 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Bank of East Asia Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of East Asia
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.