Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Grows By 121.4%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of East Asia stock remained flat at $1.25 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

