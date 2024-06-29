Short Interest in U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Rises By 52.4%

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
U Power Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UCAR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,292. U Power has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $765.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67.
U Power Company Profile
