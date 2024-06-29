Short Interest in U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Rises By 52.4%

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

U Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCAR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,292. U Power has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $765.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

