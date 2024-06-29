Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Declines By 46.7%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UHGWW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,722. United Homes Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

United Homes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.